Aerohive releases early Q1 results that trail consensus

Aerohive (NYSE:HIVE) says in preliminary Q1 results that it expects revenue of $33M, below consensus for $37.5M.

That's due in part to sales execution issues in the United States, it says, as well as two mix shifts: One from mid-priced access points to lower-priced ones (where revenue is more heavily weighted toward deferred subscription revenue) -- which it says is an anomaly -- and a faster than expected transition from licenses to multi-year subscriptions.

Along with the expected revenue dip, it says deferred revenue balances are at a record.

It also sees non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 to -$0.10, below guidance for -$0.01 to -$0.03 and vs. consensus for -$0.02.

The company says the 2019 E-Rate cycle brought a 55% increase in funding requests for its products and more than 10% market share of all funding requested for wireless data distribution.

It's set its earnings call for May 8.