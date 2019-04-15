Stocks inch lower as financial sector pulls back

Stocks settled with small losses following lackluster quarterly reports from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Stock trading has been slow in recent weeks as investors have waited to get a sense of how U.S. companies performed in Q1.

Both banks beat Q1 earnings expectations but revenues fell on a Y/Y basis, and the quality of Goldman's EPS beat was questioned due to lower tax and compensation rates.

Along with financials, the S&P energy (-0.6%) sector lagged the broader market as U.S. WTI crude oil slipped 0.8% to $63.40/bbl, weighed by indications that Russia could increase production to try to regain some share of the global oil market.

But the overall decline was held in check by relative strength from the consumer staples (+0.7%) and health care (+0.4%) groups as well as a turnaround in communication services (+0.2%) and consumer discretionary (+0.2%).

U.S. Treasury prices traded within a tight range, with the two-year yield finishing flat at 2.39% and the 10-year yield slipped one basis point to 2.55%.