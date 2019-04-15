Saputo to be disciplined with M&A

Shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) are on watch after Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) issues some cautious commentary on M&A.

"The level of discipline will be even more enhanced. Our level of expectations when it comes to an acquisition will be even more defined. Purchase price is key, conditions are key, market strategy and integration process is key," stated CEO Lino A. Saputo Jr. on a conference call earlier today.

Dean Foods closed up 7.48% on the Saputo M&A buzz.

Previously: Saputo eyes U.S. dairy M&A (April 15)