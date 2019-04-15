Destiny Media grows revenue, profits in Q2

Small Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY) posted Q2 revenues that grew by double digits in constant currency and grew net income by nearly 20%.

Revenues were $0.88M, up 7.3% but up 11.8% excluding foreign exchange effects. That latter figure included a boost of 8% in fixed-fee revenue and an increase of 16.3% in non-fixed-fee revenue.

Those gains were piled into the last two months of the quarter. "During the latter half of Q2 we began to see the financial returns of our reinvestment in Play MPE and our increased investment in sales and marketing staffing," syas CEO Fred Vandenberg.

Net income increased to $80,719 from $67,376.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release