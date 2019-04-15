Sempra Energy reaches final commissioning step for Cameron LNG Train 1

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says the Cameron LNG project has begun pipeline feed gas flow to the first liquefaction train as it prepares to begin production of liquefied natural gas at the facility in Hackberry, La.

SRE says Cameron LNG will begin ramping up the feed gas deliveries to the facility as it completes the commissioning process.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG liquefaction export project, which includes the first three liquefaction trains, is a $10B facility with a projected export of 12M mt/year of LNG, or ~1.7B cf/day.

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) and Japan's Chiyoda provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the project.