Gogo closes up 8.1% as analysts parse early results, refinancing

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) finished up 8.1% today but rose as high as a 20% gain , what would have been its best day in months, after announcing its preliminary results and $900M refinancing.

Shares are up another 3.5% after hours.

That move up on more than triple average volume shows investor confidence that its transactions will be successful, Cowen notes.

“With strong earnings and favorable high yield market conditions, this morning’s rally in Gogo shares is justified," says the firm's Lance Vitanza. A bit more subdued is Raymond James' Ric Prentiss, who expects "continued turbulence over the next several quarters” with convertible debt due in Q1 2020 still to address. The company also faces headwinds from American Airlines de-installations, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Both analysts rate the stock Market Perform.