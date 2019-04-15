Vornado Q1 FFO to include $104.3M net gain

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO ) Q1 FFO will include a net gain of $104.3M, or 51 cents per share, from items.

Consists of $131M, or 64 cents per share, after-tax gain on the sale of 220 Central Park South condominium units;

And a prepayment penalty of $22.5M, or 11 cents per share, related to the redemption of $400M 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022.