Vornado Q1 FFO to include $104.3M net gain

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Q1 FFO will include a net gain of $104.3M, or 51 cents per share, from items.
Consists of $131M, or 64 cents per share, after-tax gain on the sale of 220 Central Park South condominium units;
And a prepayment penalty of $22.5M, or 11 cents per share, related to the redemption of $400M 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022.
General and administrative expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 will include $16.2M, or 8 cents per share, of non-cash expense from the accelerated vesting of certain previously issued time-based equity compensation.
The higher expense in Q1 will be completely offset by lower non-cash stock-based comp expense of $2.6M in each of Q2, Q3, and Q4 2019, $5.2M in 2020, $2.4M in 2021 and $0.8M in 2022.
