'Game of Thrones' premiere draws heavy 17.4M viewers

The final season premiere of Game of Thrones marked royal ratings for HBO (NYSE:T) last night, drawing 17.4M viewers across platforms in one-night numbers.

That figure is 8% higher than the season 7 premiere two years ago. It includes 11.8M viewers on the linear HBO channel along with those on HBO Go and HBO NOW, and will go up heavily when delayed viewing is counted.

Streaming viewers were up in particular: HBO NOW saw a 50% jump in viewers from last season's finale, and 97% increase from last season's premiere. It was a record night of streaming for HBO overall.