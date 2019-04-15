Atico reports Q1 production results

Atico Mining (OTCPK:ATCMF) reports Q1 production of 2.36M pounds (-57% Y/Y) of copper and 1,552 ounces (-45%) of gold in concentrates, from its El Roble mine.

The production decline was primarily due to over fifty non-operating days at El Roble mine.

Average processed tonnes per day of 885 (+9%).

Copper head grade of 3.29%, a Y/Y decrease of 13%; gold head grade of 2.24 grams per tonne (+10%).

Copper and gold recovery of 91.1% (-3%) and 60.6% (-5%).

At El Roble mine, the company expects to increase 2019 production between 43,000 and 45,000 dry tonnes of concentrate, while maintain copper production between 9,000 and 9,500 tonnes and gold production between 10,200 and 10,700 ounces.