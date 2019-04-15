AT&T's WarnerMedia exits Hulu for $1.43B

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) has an agreement where it sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the joint venture, further cementing Disney's (NYSE:DIS) control of the streaming service.

After Disney's $71B deal for Fox (FOX, FOXA) media assets, it took a 60% stake in Hulu, with some 30% being owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and about 9.5% owned by WarnerMedia, a vestige of Time Warner's investment in the service.

Now with AT&T's stake valued at $1.43B, Hulu overall is valued at $15B.

The deal effectively leaves ownership of Hulu at two-thirds Disney, one-third Comcast.

AT&T will use proceeds to reduce debt it incurred closing its deal for Time Warner.