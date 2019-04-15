Turquiose Hill Resources provides Q1 production results

Turquiose Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is up 1.25% in AH, as Q1 copper production increases 18.2% Y/Y to 45,800 tonnes and gold production of 120,000 ounces

The company says that copper and gold grades are expected to decline over the rest of year due to processing of higher proportion of Phase 6 ore.

Mill throughput decreased 3.2% due to the concentrator processing harder Phase 4 ore and planned plant maintenance, offset by higher copper and gold mill head grades

Higher-grade ore processing improved copper and gold recovery rates up 5.4% and 27.4%, respectively.

In 2019, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 125,000 to 155,000 tonnes of copper and 180,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2019.

Mill throughput for 2019 is expected to be ~40M tonnes.