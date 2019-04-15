Dutch Supreme Court rules for Chevron in Ecuador dispute

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled in its favor in rejecting attempts by Ecuador to annul decisions of the international Ecuador to take all steps to prevent enforcement of a $9.5B judgment against the company.

The tribunal last year ruled unanimously that the 2011 pollution judgment by Ecuador’s Supreme Court against CVX was procured through fraud, bribery and corruption, and the latest decision by the Dutch Supreme Court upholds the rulings of two Dutch lower courts that rejected Ecuador’s attempts to annul those awards.

Residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region have been trying for years to force CVX to pay for water and soil contamination caused long ago by Texaco, which the company acquired in 2001.