World's four biggest economies haggle over trade

As the U.S. and China look to wrap up trade talks, European negotiators have received the green light to start trade negotiations with the U.S. as both sides seek to mend frayed relations after threatening each other with billions of dollars in new tariffs over an aviation dispute.

The EU is trying to do its own limited deal with President Trump to address tariffs on industrial goods, in part to avoid levies he has threatened on foreign automobiles and car parts.

Japan this week also steps into bilateral U.S. trade talks as Shinzo Abe aims to avoid tariffs or quotas on auto exports and Trump attempts to crack open Japan's agricultural market and reduce a $60B trade deficit.