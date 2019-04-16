U.S. to press allies to keep Huawei out of 5G

The U.S. will push its allies at a meeting in Prague next month to adopt shared security and policy measures that will make it more difficult for China's Huawei to dominate 5G networks, Reuters reports.

The U.S. has been meeting with allies in recent months to warn them Washington believes Huawei's equipment could be used by the Chinese state to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Bad news for Huawei has generally been seen by investors as an opportunity for Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).