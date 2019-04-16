Citi comments on bank sector profit outlook

Four of the six largest American banks delivered a mixed bag of first-quarter financial results this past week - but that's probably the sector's best this year, especially if the Fed does not increase interest rates, according to Citigroup.

"When we look at profitability, particularly net interest margins... we think we're at peak margins right now, we think this is as good as it gets both in terms of net interest margins and profitability."

Among them, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reported quarterly profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations, while Goldman Sachs and Citigroup both missed estimates on their revenue.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF, BNKD, BNKO, BNKU, BNKZ, KNAB