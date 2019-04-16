Futures rise ahead of next earnings round

Dow futures are up 100 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pointing to gains of 0.4% a s investors await the latest corporate results, including earnings from UnitedHealth, J&J, IBM and Netflix.

A notable standout from the overnight session was the Shanghai Composite, which jumped 2.4% on the latest trade optimism.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said negotiations over complaints that China has predatory technology policies were going "very well" and making good progress.

Oil is flat at $63.42/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1286/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is unchanged at 2.55%.

