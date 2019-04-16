UnitedHealth up 1% after strong Q1

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q1 results: Revenues: $60,308M (+9.3%); Premiums: $47,513M (+7.8%); Products: $8,072M (+20.4%); Services: $4,318M (+5.2%); Investment and other income: $405M (+35.9%).
UnitedHealthcare: $48,896M (+7.6%); Optum: $26,360M (+11.7%).
Net Income: $3,467M (+22.2%); EPS: $3.56 (+24.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.73 (+22.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,638M (+21.2%); Quick Assets: $15,710M (+9.7%); CF Ops: $3,234M (-61.4%).
2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $13.80 - 14.05 from $13.70 - 14.00; Non-GAAP EPS: $14.50 - 14.75 from $14.40 - 14.70; GAAP net income: $13,425M - 13,750M; Non-GAAP net income: $14,115M - 14,440M.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
