Scorpio Bulkers announces new vessel deals

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) agrees to sell and leaseback six Ultramax vessels to AVIC International Leasing Co.

The transactions are estimated to take place in Q2.

Scorpio's liquidity is expected to increase by up to $62.4M in aggregate following the deals, comprising up to $52.6M upon closing after the repayment of outstanding debt and an additional tranche of up to $9.8M for installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems on the six vessels.

As part of the agreements, the company will bareboat charter-in the vessels for a period of eight years.

Source: Press Release