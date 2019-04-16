Margins crumble at Destination Maternity

Destinations Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) reports comparable sales fell 5.8% in Q4 as "challenging" conversion results in stores and through the e-commerce channel were realized.

A more promotional cadence and aggressive approach to rightsizing inventory also negatively impacted margins during the quarter. Gross margin fell 200 bps to 48.4% of sales.

An operating loss of $5.4M was disclosed for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3M vs. $0.6M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Destination Maternity expects FY19 sales of $370M to $380M and adjusted EBITDA of $17.0M to $22.0M.

Shares of Destination Maternity were down 18% YTD into the report.