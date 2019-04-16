BlackRock inflows rise, base fees fall in Q1

Q1 long-term net inflows of $59B compares with $44B in Q4 2018 and $55B in Q1 2018.

Technology services revenue in the quarter rose 11% to $204M on continued momentum in Aladdin.

Investment advisory, administration fees, and securities lending revenue fell 4.8% to $2.81B from $2.95B a year ago.

5% decrease in base fees Y/Y mostly reflects impact of negative markets in Q4 and continued dollar appreciation.

Adjusted operating margin of 44.1% compares with 41.9% a year ago.

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) adjusted EPS of $6.61, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.13, fell from $6.70 a year ago.

Retail outflows of $1B vs. outflows of $3B in Qr and inflows of $17B in Q1 2018.

iShares ETFs inflow of $31B vs. $81B in Q4 2018 and $35B a year ago.

Assets under management at Q1 end of $6.52T rises from $5.98T at the end of Q4.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: BlackRock beats by $0.48, beats on revenue (April 16)