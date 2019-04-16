Gilead teams up with insitro in NASH; shares up 1% premarket

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is up 1% premarket on light volume in reaction to its three-year collaboration with privately held insitro to discover and development treatments for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The partnership will leverage insitro's proprietary platform (ISH) to create NASH disease models and discover targets that influence clinical progression and regression of the disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, GILD will pay insitro $15M upfront, up to $35M in near-term payments, up to $200M in milestones for each of five targets and up to low double-digit royalties on net sales. In the programs where insitro opts in, it will have the right to co-develop and co-detail in the U.S., receive a share of the profits in China and receive milestone payments and royalties on ex-U.S. sales.