Rio Tinto Q1 iron ore shipments fall 14%; cuts full-year production outlook

Extreme weather conditions have hurt iron ore production in Western Australia, causing Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to cut its full-year iron ore shipments guidance to 333M-343M metric tons from 338M-350M mt previously.

In its Q1 production review, Rio says it shipped 69.1M mt of iron ore from its Pilbara operations, down 14% from 80.3M mt in the year-ago quarter and below the Goldman Sachs estimate of 74.7M mt, while production fell 9% Y/Y to 76M mt.

Rio had warned its annual iron ore shipments would come in at the low end of guidance after operations at its Cape Lambert A port facility were disrupted by Tropical Cyclone Veronica as well as damage from a January fire.

Among other metals, Q1 copper production rose 3% Y/Y to 143.9K mt, with strong contributions from the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia and Rio Tinto Kennecott in the U.S., aluminum output was stable at 796M mt and bauxite production improved 1% to 12.76M mt.

Q1 production from Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Co. of Canada rose 5% to 2.5M mt, which the company said was despite adverse weather in February.