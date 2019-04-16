Kamada on go with late-stage study of Inhaled AAT; shares up 5% premarket

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has finally signed off on a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its Inhaled Alpha-1-Antitrypsin (Inhaled AAT) for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). The study should launch in H2 contingent on the successful completion of a human factor study that will be initiated this quarter assessing the combination of Inhaled AAT and PARI Pharma GmbH's eFlow nebulizer device.

The company had been waiting for the FDA nod since July 2017. It has taken this long for the agency to get comfortable with the safety and efficacy issues which Kamada addressed with additional data and information.