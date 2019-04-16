BofA Q1 beat driven by consumer banking

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q1 EPS of 70 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 66 cents, is flat from Q4 2018 and up from 62 cents in Q1 2018.

In Consumer Banking segment, net income rose 25% to $3.2B and loans increased 5% to $292B; deposits are up 3% to $697B.

Global Wealth & Investment Management net income increased 14% to $1.0B and pretax margin of 29% rose from 25% a year ago loans rose 3% and deposit increased 8%.

Global Banking net income increased 2% to $2.0B; loans rose 5% to $370B; deposits up 8% to $349B.

Global Markets net income of $1.04B fell 26% Y/Y; sales and trading, excluding debit valuation adjustment losses of $90M, fell 13% to $3.6B.