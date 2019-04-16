Motif Bio +10% on new Iclaprim data

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) reports new iclaprim data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2019) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Efficacy analysis by lesion size demonstrates iclaprim had comparable efficacy to vancomycin across broad range of lesion sizes in REVIVE Phase III study patients.

Clearance of bacteremia comparable in patients treated with iclaprim versus vancomycin in pooled analysis of REVIVE Phase III study results.

Data show that iclaprim continues to be active against Gram-positive skin and soft structure pathogens collected from patients with skin and skin structure infections.

Real-world incidence of vancomycin-associated nephrotoxicity in hospitalised patients with ABSSSI shown to be >3-fold higher than in recent trials.