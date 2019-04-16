Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) is down just shy of 5% in premarket action after missing on both the top and bottom lines last night. The company took note of poor winter weather and higher salaries.

Morgan Stanley this morning cuts its price target to a Street-low $95 vs. the $105.50 close yesterday and the current $100.30.

Trucking names of interest: U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH), Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX), Landstar (NASDAQ:LSTR), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN).

