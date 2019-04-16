Medley Capital, FrontFour execute settlement term sheet

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) agrees to amend its merger transactions with Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and Sierra Income to allow a "go shop" process, allowing MCC to solicit superior transactions.

Also under the settlement with FrontFour Capital Group, the MCC board names Front Four's David A. Lorber and Lowell W. Robinson to the board and the board's independent special committee. They'll fill board vacancies created by the resignations of John E. Mack and Mark Lerdal.

Settlement contemplates creating a settlement fund-- consisting of $47M in cash and Sierra Income stock-- to be distributed to eligible members of a class of MCC stockholders if the MCC merger with Sierra Income is completed.

Settlement term sheet also contemplates extending the MCC merger and MDLY merger to extend the outside date to Oct. 31, 2019.

