Recro Pharma extends license and supply agreement with Teva

Recro Pharma's (NASDAQ:REPH) CDMO division, Recro Gainesville LLC has amended its existing license and supply agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) to extend the agreement for six years, effective January 1, 2019.

Under the terms of amended Agreement, Recro Gainesville will continue to supply Teva with Verapamil SR capsules through 2024 and Teva will continue to be its exclusive U.S. distributor, for which Recro Gainesville is the New Drug Application holder.

The 2019 Teva Agreement provides to Recro Gainesville the same revenue economics as the original agreement, including both manufacturing and profit sharing components.