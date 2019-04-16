Zoom raises IPO range up to $35/share

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) raises its IPO price to between $33 and $35 per share, up from $28 to $32.

The listing includes 20.9M Class A shares with 10.9M coming from the company and the rest from selling shareholders.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) owns 5.1% of the Class A shares. Zoom says Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has agreed to buy $100M in shares in a private placement at the IPO price.

Financials: Zoom reported $330.5M in revenue for the most recent fiscal year with an adjusted profit of $0.03 compared to the prior year's $0.11 loss per share on $151.5M in revenue.

Competitors: Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) Webex, Microsoft's Skype for Business, and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM).

The offering is expected next week with ZM listing on the Nasdaq.