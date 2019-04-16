Expedia and Liberty Expedia to combine

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) strikes a deal to acquire Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) in an all-stock transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, each holder of Liberty Expedia series A common stock and series B common stock will receive 0.360 of a share in Expedia.

As a result of this transaction, Expedia expects to retire ~3.1M shares. Former holders of Liberty Expedia will then hold ~14% of the outstanding shares of Expedia.

The boards of both companies approved the transaction.

"This transaction marks an important milestone in the evolution of Expedia Group. It represents a strong benefit to our shareholders – simplifying and improving our corporate and governance structure and effecting a meaningful reduction in our share count," says Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom.

Source: Press Release