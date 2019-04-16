Netflix +2% on Deutsche Bank confidence

Deutsche Bank lifts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view that no other streaming platforms are close to the company's reach.

"Platform status brings network effects not available to peers and competitors. Specifically, this is making Netflix even more of a go-to destination when consumers want to watch something, and it means having Netflix is becoming more of a cultural necessity for people around the world," says DB analyst Bryan Kraft.

The firm hikes its price target on NFLX to $400.