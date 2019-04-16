First Majestic Silver Q1 production jumps 62% Y/Y

Q1 total production reached 6.27M silver equiv. oz., up 62% from the year-ago quarter but down 3% vs. Q4 2018, First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reports.

Total production consisted of 3.3M oz. of silver, 32K oz. of gold, 2.7M lbs. of lead and 1.3M lbs. of zinc.

AG says pure silver production rose 2% to 3.3M oz. due to higher grades at the San Dimas and La Encantada mines, and silver production at La Encantada jumped 60% due to higher grades and tons processed.