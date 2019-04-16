Aleafia Health to expand extraction capacity at Paris, ON facility

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) will add 50,000 kg of extraction capacity with the Phase II expansion of its processing facility in Paris, ON.

The facility has now secured a partial occupancy permit from the local government, marking the completion of an important milestone in the Phase II build-out which it expects to complete in Q3.

Aleafia Health will submit a Licence Amendment application to Health Canada, and will additionally require the final municipal occupancy permit prior to the operationalization of the site.