Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco

Investors have warmed back up to tobacco stocks after hearing management say vaping won't cannibalize traditional cigarettes as much as feared, notes The Wall Street Journal's Carol Ryan.

Notably, Altria issued guidance for cigarette volume declines of 4% to 5% per year, level with the trend since 2007.

"The perennial appeal of big tobacco is its cash generation, which funds big dividends," write Ryan, although she warns that dividend payout increases could be harder to pull off due to investments in new products.

On a YTD look, shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both up 29% and Altria (NYSE:MO) is 15% higher.