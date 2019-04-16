Lynas' quarterly rare earths production jumps by a third

  • Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) reports a 32.5% increase in production of rare earths oxides during its FQ3 to 5.4K mt compared with 4.1K mt produced in the year-ago quarter.
  • Production of NdPr (neodymium praseodymium) jumped 19.4% Y/Y to nearly 1.6K mt, a new quarterly record despite a slower start in January, with more than 600 mt produced in March alone.
  • In an attempt to cope with continued weakness in market prices, Lynas also says it will reserve all NdPr product for its business partners, leading to a buildup of inventory in FQ4.
