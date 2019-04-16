Rexahn +60% on RX-3117 collaboration in China

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) and BioSense Global LLC, a New Jersey and China-based biopharma company, have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize RX-3117 for pancreatic cancer and other cancers in Greater China.

Under the agreement, Rexahn will grant BioSense an exclusive license for RX-3117. Rexahn will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional milestones up to a total of $226M.

Rexahn will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties in the low double digits to mid teens on annual net sales in the territory.

BioSense will fund all related activities and will initiate a Phase 2 study to evaluate the drug candidate in up to three additional indications not previously studied by Rexahn.

RX-3117 is an investigational, oral, small molecule nucleoside compound.