Comerica Q1 loans rise, deposits fall

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.08, exceeding consensus estimate of $1.93, improves from $1.95 in the prior quarter and $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

For FY2019, Comerica sees average loans rising 2%-4%, average deposits falling 1%-2%, and net interest income rising 3%-4%; targets 9.5%-10% CET1 through continued return of excess capital at a measured pace.

Comerica falls 0.5% in premarket trading.

Q1 net interest income of $606M rises from $549M a year ago and slips from $614M in Q4 2018; net interest margin of 3.79% improves from 3.70% in Q4 and 3.41% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 average loans of $49.7B rise from $48.8B in Q4 and $48.4B in the year-ago quarter; loan yield increases to 5.07% from 4.90% in Q4 2018.

Q1 average deposits of $54.0B fell from $55.7B in Q4 2018 and $56.1B a year ago; deposit rates of 0.78% increased from 0.62% in Q4.

Q1 allowance for credit losses of $677M, or 1.29% of total loans, improved from $701M, or 1.34%, in Q4 2018.

Q1 ROE 18.44% vs. 16.36% in Q4 and 14.37% a year earlier.

Q1 CET1 ratio of 10.78% vs. 11.14% in Q4 and 11.98% in Q1 2018.

