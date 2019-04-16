Hudbay investor Waterton launches legal action

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says Waterton Global Resource, the company's second largest shareholder, has filed a lawsuit against the company in an attempt to constrain its ability to solicit proxies.

Waterton, which owns 12.1% of HBM shares, also alleges the company's management information circular ahead of the May 7 shareholder meeting contains misrepresentations; HBM says the litigation is frivolous.

Waterton is waging a proxy contest against HBM, attempting to replace the miner's CEO and overhaul the board.

Earlier: 'Adult supervision urgently needed' at Hudbay, activist investor says (April 15)