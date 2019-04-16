Walmart goes after kids sales with style

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) unveils a partnership with Kidbox to offer online customers an exclusive, curated stylebox for kids featuring products from more than 120 premium kids' brands.

The kids' subscription apparel service being offered by Walmart is part of a wave in retail of locking in online customer loyalty.

The Walmart kids stylebox will include four to five fashion items for $48 – which the retailer notes is approximately 50% off the suggested retail price for the group of bundled items.

The new Walmart stylebox will be available for sizes 0 to 14 for girls and 0 to 16 for boys, and includes a range of items, from sweaters and denim to dresses and graphic t-shirts.

Parents can order a box and schedule delivery on demand or sign-up for automatic shipments of up to six boxes a year timed to seasons, back-to-school and holiday.

New brands available with the stylebox on top of Walmart's current kids' fashion assortment include Betsey Johnson, Kapital K, Levi’s, Limited Too and The Children’s Place.

WMT +0.07% premarket to $102.50.

Source: Press Release