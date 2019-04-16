Envision Solar prices upsized $12M public offering

Envision Solar International (OTCQB:EVSI) has priced 2M units at $6.00 per unit for estimated gross proceeds of $12M.

Each units consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to acquire one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.30 per share.

The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading today on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 300K shares of common stock, or warrants, or any combination thereof.

The offering is expected to close on April 18.