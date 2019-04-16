Sinovac's sIPV shows positive data in late-stage polio study

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) announces that the positive results from the it’s Phase III clinical study of a Sabin strain-based inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) were published in the Journal of Infectious Disease.

With Sinovac’s sIPV, efficacy is maintained while common risks associated with legacy vaccines can be mitigated. In comparison to oral polio vaccine, inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) contains no live virus and thus carries no risk of vaccine-derived poliovirus emergence or vaccine-associated paralytic polio.

Immune responses against the three types of poliovirus in the studied sIPV were not inferior to those achieved with the control IPV and demonstrated a good safety profile.

This study was a noninferiority trial investigating the immunogenicity and safety of Sinovac’s sIPV and enrolled 1200 healthy infants ages 60-90 days.