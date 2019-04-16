Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) jumps 2.9% in premarket trading after boosting 2019 core FFO per share guidance to $3.20-$3.26 from $3.12-$3.20; consensus $3.17.
Q1 core FFO per share of 73 cents beats consensus estimate of 72 cents and compares with 80 cents in the year-ago period.
No promotes earned in Q1 2019 vs. net promote income of 9 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Q1 Prologis share cash same-store NOI rose 5.5% vs. 7.9% in the year-ago quarter.
Q1 net effective rent change of 25.1% vs. 21.9% a year ago; U.S. rose 30.8%, while Europe
Occupancy of 96.8% at end of Q1 2019, the same as a year earlier.
Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
