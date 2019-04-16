Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) jumps 2.9% in premarket trading after boosting 2019 core FFO per share guidance to $3.20-$3.26 from $3.12-$3.20; consensus $3.17. Q1 core FFO per share of 73 cents beats consensus estimate of 72 cents and compares with 80 cents in the year-ago period.

No promotes earned in Q1 2019 vs. net promote income of 9 cents per share in the year-ago period.