Slow action for any new major Las Vegas Strip resort

The projected opening date for one of the bigger projects on the Las Vegas Strip was pushed back until the second quarter of 2022.

The resort is planned for the north end of the Strip on the same side of the street as the Wynn Las Vegas and near the city's convention center. The site was originally designated to be the site of the Fontainebleau.

Owner Steven Witkoff is aiming to build a "cool, elegant' edgy" 3.8K-room resort in what would be the first major opening on the Strip since 2010 if it is built before Genting finishes off its Resorts World casino (targeted opening 2020).

Related stocks: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Genting Berhad (OTCPK:GEBHF).