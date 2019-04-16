Zosano up 5% premarket on favorable study of migraine treatments

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) perks up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of a just-published review in the journal Headache of eight completed migraine trials using new FDA-recommended endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom at two hours post-treatment, the co-primary endpoints from its ZOTRIP Phase 3 study of QTRYPTA (zolmitriptan).

In ZOTRIP, 41.5% of patients receiving 3.8 mg of QTRYPTA achieved pain freedom at hour 2 and 68.3% achieved freedom from their most bothersome symptom at hour 2 compared to 14.3% and 42.9%, respectively, for placebo.

Using placebo response rates, the authors calculated the required number of subjects for future trials, determining that about 180 participants would be needed to show statistical significance with 80% power, much less than completed studies to date, some enrolling as much as 751 subjects.