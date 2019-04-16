Western Digital +2.2% as Deutsche goes Buy

Deutsche Bank upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Hold to Buy citing favorable HDD and NAND data points that support a "solid" H2 recovery for earnings.

The firm notes downside risk to near-term EPS on weaker-than-expected NAND pricing and accordingly cuts its WDC EPS estimates.

But Deutsche expects reaccelerating nearline HDD demand and NAND industry supply cuts to lead to the stronger recovery.

The firm raises its price target to $60.

WDC will report earnings on April 29. Analysts expect $3.68B in revenue with $0.47 EPS.