Ultragenyx nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for UX007 for LC-FAOD

The FDA grants Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for Ultragenyx's (NASDAQ:RARE) UX007 for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), a group of inherited diseases in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy.

The company says it expects to file a U.S. marketing application mid-year.

UX007 is a purified pharmaceutical-grade form of a triglyceride compound called triheptanoin that provides patients with medium-length odd-chain fatty acids which increase the intermediate substrates in the Krebs cycle, a key energy-generating process, which produces new glucose.