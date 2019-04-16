Acushnet looks to ride on Tiger's back another day

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is setting up for another up day following the Tiger Wood victory at the Masters.
Even James Cramer is talking about the Tiger impact. "I think the golf renaissance is about to blow up thanks in part to the Tiger Woods effect, and right now the best pure play on the industry is Acushnet Holdings," stated Cramer on his Mad Money show last night.
Shares of GOLF are up 3.85% in premarket trading to follow on yesterday's 1.65% gain.
