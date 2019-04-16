Argentine court reverses decision against Tenaris Chairman/CEO

Tenaris (TS +3.6% ) opens higher after an Argentine appeals court reverses an earlier decision against Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca "on the basis of absence of necessary and sufficient grounds to link Mr. Rocca with the proceedings."

Rocca had been indicted after testifying that a company executive paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments during 2009-12.

The officials allegedly were working to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela.