Progressive +3.1% as Q1 EPS beats, NPW rises 16%

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) jumps 3.1% after Q1 EPS of $1.83 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.35; compares with $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net premiums written of $9.24B rises 16% Y/Y, while net premiums earned increases 18% to $8.46B.

Q1 combined ratio of 88.8% vs. 88.4% a year ago.

March 2019 total personal auto policies in force increase to 13.9M, up 13% from 12.3M in March 2018.

March total personal lines policies in force rose 8% to 712M from 659M a year earlier.

March EPS rises to 33 cents from 24 cents a year earlier.

During March, Progressive incurred ~$46M, or 1.7 loss ratio points, of catastrophe losses, vs. $40M, or 1.8 loss ratio points, a year ago.

Previously: Progressive beats by $0.48, beats on revenue (April 16)