Dolphin Entertainment +2.6% post FY results

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) reports FY revenue growth of 0.6% Y/Y to $22.55M, which was achieved despite a decrease of $5.3M in sales revenue for Max Steel from content production segment.

Entertainment publicity and marketing revenue of $21.9M (+33.5% Y/Y).

Stockholders' equity of $10.8M (+77% Y/Y);

The company closed a public offering providing gross proceeds of $6.8M, including the underwriter's overallotment 2.27M shares of common stock were issued at a purchase price of $3/share.

Also, closed a $0.75M registered direct offering of 0.25M shares of common stock at $3/share.

Completed the acquisition of The Door for aggregate consideration of up to $11M and Viewpoint Creative for $2M.

